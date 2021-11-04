St Mary's House, Old Town, from Zoopla

Look inside historic family home in the heart of Old Town next to The Lamb – Eastbourne’s oldest pub

Believed to date from the early 19th century and listed Grade II, this house is a beautiful period property and a familiar building in the town.

By Juliet Mead
Thursday, 4th November 2021, 12:17 pm

Some of the features of St Mary’s House suggest an earlier date and it is on the market with an asking price of £695,000.

It has five bedrooms, two bathrooms and a two reception rooms and a Georgian style staircase rising from a magnificent entrance hall with flagstone floor to a large galleried landing.

There is a large courtyard garden to the rear and all the main rooms have a view of the picturesque St Mary’s Parish Church and the Old Parsonage.

The property is tucked away just to the rear of the ancient Lamb Inn and St Mary’s Parish Church.

