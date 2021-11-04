Look inside historic family home in the heart of Old Town next to The Lamb – Eastbourne’s oldest pub

Some of the features of St Mary’s House suggest an earlier date and it is on the market with an asking price of £695,000.

It has five bedrooms, two bathrooms and a two reception rooms and a Georgian style staircase rising from a magnificent entrance hall with flagstone floor to a large galleried landing.

There is a large courtyard garden to the rear and all the main rooms have a view of the picturesque St Mary’s Parish Church and the Old Parsonage.

The property is tucked away just to the rear of the ancient Lamb Inn and St Mary’s Parish Church.

Photographs and details from Zoopla

