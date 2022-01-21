Look inside circa 1867 Sussex chapel converted into super-stylish and high-spec family home

It the heart of the town, it has an allocated parking space with electric car charge point and a south-facing courtyard garden.

The impressive kitchen dining room with sky lantern and the 30ft living room has a partially vaulted ceiling.

All details and photographs from Zoopla.

Do you love fantasy house-hunting? Check out this beautiful five bedroom home with spa facilities on the market for £2 million near Uckfield. Or this £3.5 million eight bedroom equestrian property in the same area.

1. Converted chapel, Lewes, from Zoopla Photo Sales

2. Converted chapel, Lewes, from Zoopla Photo Sales

3. Converted chapel, Lewes, from Zoopla Photo Sales

4. Converted chapel, Lewes, from Zoopla Photo Sales