Have a glimpse inside this charming period cottage in the heart of Sussex village

Pilgrims is a charming semi-detached home with partially tile hung elevations under a tiled roof.

The original portion of the building is believed to date from the seventeenth century or earlier, and is complemented by Victorian additions.

The property boasts five bedrooms arranged over three floors, and occupies an ideal position in the heart of the village with access to open countryside.

There is also a separate annexe/garage with pre-planning agreement for conversion to two bedroom separate dwelling.

Gardens have been landscaped in zones, with space for a table and chairs and many beds planted with good selection of mature shrubs, flowers and trees.

Pilgrims is being sold by Savills of Haywards Heath, via Zoopla.

1. Charming five bedroom period home for sale in Chiddingly - on the market for £1,195,000 SUS-210312-110903001 Photo Sales

2. Charming five bedroom period home for sale in Chiddingly - on the market for £1,195,000 SUS-210312-110913001 Photo Sales

3. Charming five bedroom period home for sale in Chiddingly - on the market for £1,195,000 SUS-210312-110923001 Photo Sales

4. Charming five bedroom period home for sale in Chiddingly - on the market for £1,195,000 SUS-210312-110933001 Photo Sales