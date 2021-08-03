First ‘modular’ homes built in Eastbourne town centre

The complex of 12 affordable flats was built off-site in Newhaven by a specialist modular building company and transported to the site in Langney Road where they were fixed into place using a crane.

Councillor Alan Shuttleworth, cabinet member for housing at Eastbourne Borough Council, said, “It is fantastic to see another development of affordable homes from our Aspiration Homes partnership nearing completion as we continue to increase our housing supply for residents.

“People on the council’s housing register will soon be able to enjoy living in these high-quality affordable homes which are very centrally located in Langney Road and built with sophisticated modular technology.”

Councillors met with the Boutique Modern team at the site of a new modular development in Eastbourne. SUS-210308-094607001

The design utilises Boutique Modern’s standard fabric first approach, maximising energy performance within each apartment through airtight construction and super insulation.

The housing scheme will also benefit from solar energy generation.