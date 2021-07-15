Eco-friendly council homes to be build in Eastbourne town centre

Cabinet councillors have given the go-ahead to the 19 apartments in Southfields Road that will also, according to the council, boast a wide range of sustainability, employment and training benefits.

The apartments, which include three that are bespoke and fully-adapted for disabled occupants, will provide new homes to people on the council’s housing register.

In line with Eastbourne Borough Council’s determination to become carbon net zero by 2030, the council says the properties will be highly sustainable with features reducing maintenance costs – making homes cheaper to run and improving affordability.

Eastbourne seafront and pier. SUS-210807-133929001

Cabinet member for direct assistance services Councillor Alan Shuttleworth said, “There is no doubt this is a standout council development of the highest quality and I’m absolutely thrilled residents who are currently waiting for a home will enjoy living here when it’s completed.

“I am also delighted that as part of the planning approval the main contractor will support local employment and training with two apprenticeships, five work experience placements and four NVQ training places being offered.”

Measures to promote sustainable transport are also in the pipeline with a 38-space cycle store planned along with a £100 cycle voucher being offered to each of the first residents.

Additionally, as part of the Section 106 agreement with the developer, a vehicle will be purchased for use within a new car club – offsetting the wider demand and need for cars.

Councillor Shuttleworth said, “We have created a real momentum behind the development of new council homes in the borough, with more than 200 properties currently under construction, going through planning or built and occupied.