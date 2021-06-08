Average house prices in East Sussex see many struggle to get on the property ladder

House prices have made East Sussex an expensive place to live. Picture via PA

The latest figures show the prices for many average homes in towns across the county are at least £278,815 and can go up to £562,866.

On top of this, the trend is set to continue in many areas, with buyers paying more than the average price for the property in new sales.

According to Zoopla, the average price for property in June 2021 is:

Battle - £486,087 (£500,480 is the average price paid for a property)

Bexhill - £320,211 (£330,710 is the average price paid for a property)

Brighton - £420,082 (£445,716 is the average price paid for a property)

Eastbourne - £305,785 (£314,938 is the average price paid for a property)

Hailsham - £340,977 (£319,232 is the average price paid for a property)

Hastings - £292,619 (£318,184 is the average price paid for a property)

Hove - £475,167 (£504,896 is the average price paid for a property)

Lewes - £562,866 (£539,431 is the average price paid for a property)

Newhaven - £278,815 (£276,884 is the average price paid for a property)

Rye - £457,078 (£447,994 is the average price paid for a property)