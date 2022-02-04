14 cheapest flats for sale in Horsham

All photos and details are from Zoopla.
1.
Kilnwood Vale, Faygate, RH12. 2-bed flat for sale for £70,000.
Last home remaining on this exciting new development at Kilnwood Vale. An excellent opportunity to purchase this two bedroom first floor apartment with an allocated parking space from an initial 25% share.
Photo from Zoopla.
2.
Somerset Road, Faygate, RH12.
2 bed flat for sale for £87,000.
A spacious first floor apartment with allocated parking space located on the popular Kilnwood Vale development. Photo from Zoopla.
3.
Rookfield Road, Faygate, RH12.
1 bed flat for sale for £89,250.
Virtual viewing available! Homes Partnership is delighted to offer for sale on a part buy, part rent basis, this beautifully presented, one bedroom ground floor flat located on the Kilnwood Vale development.
Photo from Zoopla.
4.
Kilnwood Vale, Faygate, RH12.
2 bed flat for sale for £112,000.
Shared ownership Two bedroom apartment available to purchase from a 40% share at £112,000 with a deposit of £5,600. Full market value £280,000. Shares are available to purchase from 25% - 75%.
Photo from Zoopla.