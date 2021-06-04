These are the most popular new homes on the market in East Sussex

12 homes new to the East Sussex market in the past 30 days

Thousands of homes have gone on the market across East Sussex in the past 30 days.

By James Connaughton
Friday, 4th June 2021, 1:11 pm

Here is a selection of some of those properties which have been the most popular with Zoopla users...

1. The Glass Barn, Wadhurst

A converted five bedroom home with far-reaching countryside views. Price: £2,250,000.

Photo: Zoopla

2. Stonefield Road, Hastings

A Victorian house in need of modernisation. For sale by auction on June 10 with a guide price of £125,000.

Photo: Zoopla

3. Mermaid Street, Rye

A beautifully refurbished Grade II listed townhouse. Price: £1,850,000.

Photo: Zoopla

4. Marlborough Place, Brighton

A well presented two bedroom top floor apartment. Price: £285,000.

Photo: Zoopla

Page 1 of 3