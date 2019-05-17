Sparrow mum feeds her fledglings. This close up was taken by David Ford. SUS-190515-154503001

Here’s mother sparrow feeding her fledgelings, plus more of your pictures of beautiful Eastbourne

Fledgling sparrows, some beautiful woods and landscapes and a pair of penny farthings - here’s this week’s selection of Eastbourne Herald readers’ pictures.

If you have a picture you would like to share with us, email it as a JPEG to eastbourne.herald@jpimedia.co.uk

Kev Dakin took this striking photograph of the beach at Holywell at low tide, looking back towards Eastbourne and the pier, with an iPhone. SUS-190515-154616001
Kev Dakin took this striking photograph of the beach at Holywell at low tide, looking back towards Eastbourne and the pier, with an iPhone. SUS-190515-154616001
Other 3rd Party
Buy a Photo
Eastbourne seafront in the evening, taken from Langney Point by John Lauper, with a Canon EOS 60D. SUS-190515-154452001
Eastbourne seafront in the evening, taken from Langney Point by John Lauper, with a Canon EOS 60D. SUS-190515-154452001
Other 3rd Party
Buy a Photo
Karen Bailey took this photograph of the swan family at Hampden Park with an iPhone. "Proud parents surrounded by amazing May colours. Tranquil conditions," she said. SUS-190515-154627001
Karen Bailey took this photograph of the swan family at Hampden Park with an iPhone. "Proud parents surrounded by amazing May colours. Tranquil conditions," she said. SUS-190515-154627001
Other 3rd Party
Buy a Photo
Lynda Foster snapped this sweet shot at Eastbourne seafront's Carpet Gardens with an iPhone - two penny farthings against the fence. SUS-190515-154638001
Lynda Foster snapped this sweet shot at Eastbourne seafront's Carpet Gardens with an iPhone - two penny farthings against the fence. SUS-190515-154638001
Other 3rd Party
Buy a Photo
View more
Page 1 of 3