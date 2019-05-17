Here’s mother sparrow feeding her fledgelings, plus more of your pictures of beautiful Eastbourne
Fledgling sparrows, some beautiful woods and landscapes and a pair of penny farthings - here’s this week’s selection of Eastbourne Herald readers’ pictures.
Kev Dakin took this striking photograph of the beach at Holywell at low tide, looking back towards Eastbourne and the pier, with an iPhone. SUS-190515-154616001
Eastbourne seafront in the evening, taken from Langney Point by John Lauper, with a Canon EOS 60D. SUS-190515-154452001
Karen Bailey took this photograph of the swan family at Hampden Park with an iPhone. "Proud parents surrounded by amazing May colours. Tranquil conditions," she said. SUS-190515-154627001
Lynda Foster snapped this sweet shot at Eastbourne seafront's Carpet Gardens with an iPhone - two penny farthings against the fence. SUS-190515-154638001
