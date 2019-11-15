Music lovers will have the chance to enjoy a unique candlelit performance of some of the most beautiful classical music ever written here in Eastbourne’s Congress Theatre this month.

The Mozart Festival Orchestra will bring the passion and brilliance of The Four Seasons to an Eastbourne audience on Saturday, 30 November, wearing full 18th century costumes.

Tickets are on sale now

Concert-goers can expect an evocative programme crowned by Vivaldi’s sublime masterpiece: first up will be the warlike 17th-century fanfare of Charpentier's Prelude from Te Deum, followed by Händel's Let the Bright Seraphim and Rejoice Greatly from Messiah, two festive arias that are sure to bring a seasonal glow to the room.

Lascia ch'io pianga, meaning let me weep, from Händel's triumphant opera Rinaldo will be next on the bill, with the moving Air on the G String by Bach next on the programme.

Guests can also enjoy the enduring Suite in D for trumpet and piano by English baroque composer and organist Jeremiah Clarke, followed by Allegro and Pastorale from Christmas Concerto by Corelli; Mozart’s Eine Kleine Nachtmusik then precedes the performance of The Four Seasons, which remains as popular today as when it was first performed.

Bringing these much-loved pieces to life will be the internationally acclaimed Mozart Festival Orchestra, which was formed in 1991, the bicentenary of Mozart’s death.

The orchestra was launched at the Barbican Hall in a six-concert festival of Mozart’s popular orchestral and operatic music; over many years, its members have performed a wide range of baroque and classical pieces, including Bach’s Brandenburg Concertos and Mozart’s Requiem.

The orchestra has toured its highly successful Four Seasons by Candlelight, Mozart by Candlelight and Classics by Candlelight programmes throughout the UK for the past 17 years. It has also performed Handel’s Messiah at the Royal Festival Hall for the last ten years and this ever-popular concert returns this December; in 2003, the orchestra toured to Lucerne, in Switzerland, and have returned by popular demand every year since.

At the helm will be director David Juritz on violin, with soprano Keri Fuge and Crispian Steele-Perkins on trumpet. Known one of the most versatile violinists currently working in the UK, Juritz has directed the Royal Philharmonic, Zurich Chamber Orchestra and the Johann Strauss Orchestra to widespread acclaim.

Book your tickets today to enjoy an enchanting concert staged in an elegant candle-lit setting at the Congress Theatre on Saturday, 30 November.

The Four Seasons by Candlelight starts at 3pm and prices start at £19.50, including booking fee. Groups of ten or more can enjoy 20 per cent off the top tier prices.

Book now at Eastbourne Theatres.