Hear about how life was  in Eastbourne’s East End

The next meeting of Eastbourne Local History Society will take place on Tuesday July 2 at 7pm at St Andrews Church Hall Seaside, behind the Arlington Arms. Doors open at 6.45pm .The group welcomes back Alan Wenham who is known as an informative and entertaining speaker.

This time his talk is on The East End of Eastbourne. Light refreshments will be available in the interval. Non members are welcome for an entrance fee of only £2.

Mick Hymans , group archivist, said, “The talk will include why the Crumbles is so vital to Eastbourne, who made a mile of Artic roll every day and who lived in the same home for 101 years. The town’s East End has always been full both of character and characters. Hear about the benefactors who sought to improve social conditions, and learn about the enterprising people who built solid businesses like an aircraft factory or a national shoe retailer.”