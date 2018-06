An inflatable obstacle course will be set up in Hampden Park to raise money for St Wilfrid’s Hospice.

Kapow takes place in Hampden Park on Saturday (June 9) from noon.

Sign up on the day for £35 or £30 for children aged between eight and 15.

Dress-up as your favourite superhero and go to the field behind the Rugby Club.

It’s a five km course with 10 giant fun inflatables. Call 01323 434221 or go to www.stwhospice.org for details.