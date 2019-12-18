Garden waste collection suspended over Christmas break

The garden waste collection service across Wealden is being suspended for Christmas.

Wealden council says as normal, the garden waste service is suspended for one collection over the Christmas and New Year period and there will be no collections between Wednesday December 25 2019 and Tuesday January 7 2020 inclusive.

Collections resume on Wednesday January 8 2020.

In addition the council also says to help keep the cost of the service down, the authority will not be sending out printed collection calendars for 2020 because, apart from the Christmas period there won’t be any other changes to normal collection days.

A council spokesperson said, “The cost to post a printed version of a calendar to every household in the district is more than £30,000 and uses a tonne of paper, which at the end of every year becomes redundant.

“Details about the garden waste collection days for 2020 can be seen at https://my.wealden.gov.uk/service/Bin_Day_Search?uprn=100060130344 to the collection calendar for your address.

People can download this to a pc, tablet or smartphone or, if they prefer, print a copy. In addition, people can sign up to receive weekly reminders though the council’s MyAlerts email newsletter.