From bluebells to resplendent trees - Eastbourne shows off its spring colours

Karen Bailey went for a woodland walk in Hellingly and sent in this pretty photograph of the bluebells in full bloom. She took the picture with an iPhone. SUS-190105-153105001

Spring is showing its colours this week in our round up of Eastbourne Herald readers’ pictures - from colourful bluebells to trees really starting to show their greenery.

If you have a picture you would like to share with us, please email it as a JPEG to eastbourne.herald@jpimedia.co.uk telling us a little about the photo and the kind of camera it was taken on.

Trees in their spring colours in the sunshine at Gildredge Park. This photograph was taken by Barry Davis, using a Canon 5d iii. SUS-190105-121851001
A lucky sunrise shot by Bob Newton, snapped on the edge of Hampden Park. The picture was taken at 6.15am on April 29, with a Samsung S8. SUS-190105-121903001
Egret nesting in the bushes at Hampden Park, by Derek A Briggs, using an Olympus mirrorless camera. SUS-190105-121914001
Carrie Blunden sent this shot of the Bandstand into us. "A pic of our wonderful Bandstand while out for a jog along the seafront," she said.. SUS-190105-121937001
