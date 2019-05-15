Sovereign Harbour Artisan food fair - Sharon McGoo (Photo by Jon Rigby) SUS-190513-115011008

Food and gin lovers get stuck into artisan market at Eastbourne’s Sovereign Harbour

A pop up artisan food market took place at Sovereign Harbour last weekend, aiming to celebrate the very best of British food and drink.

The Waterfront food market was a collaboration between the Waterfront and Sussex food producers. Photographer Jon Rigby went along and took these photos of the delights which were on offer.

Sovereign Harbour Artisan food fair - Wayne Steele of Sugar Rush (Photo by Jon Rigby) SUS-190513-115037008
Sovereign Harbour Artisan food fair - Wayne Steele of Sugar Rush (Photo by Jon Rigby) SUS-190513-115037008
Hilsea Portsmouth
johnston press resell
Buy a Photo
Sovereign Harbour Artisan food fair - Adam Cowley of Harley House distillery (Photo by Jon Rigby) SUS-190513-115050008
Sovereign Harbour Artisan food fair - Adam Cowley of Harley House distillery (Photo by Jon Rigby) SUS-190513-115050008
Hilsea Portsmouth
johnston press resell
Buy a Photo
Sovereign Harbour Artisan food fair (Photo by Jon Rigby) SUS-190513-114901008
Sovereign Harbour Artisan food fair (Photo by Jon Rigby) SUS-190513-114901008
Hilsea Portsmouth
johnston press resell
Buy a Photo
Sovereign Harbour Artisan food fair (Photo by Jon Rigby) SUS-190513-114913008
Sovereign Harbour Artisan food fair (Photo by Jon Rigby) SUS-190513-114913008
Hilsea Portsmouth
johnston press resell
Buy a Photo
View more
Page 1 of 3