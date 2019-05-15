Food and gin lovers get stuck into artisan market at Eastbourne’s Sovereign Harbour

The Waterfront food market was a collaboration between the Waterfront and Sussex food producers. Photographer Jon Rigby went along and took these photos of the delights which were on offer.
View more
A pop up artisan food market took place at Sovereign Harbour last weekend, aiming to celebrate the very best of British food and drink.
The Waterfront food market was a collaboration between the Waterfront and Sussex food producers. Photographer Jon Rigby went along and took these photos of the delights which were on offer.