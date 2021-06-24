Four of the top 12 pubs and bars in East Sussex, according to TripAdvisor reviewers. Photographs: Google Maps

These are the top 12 pubs and bars in East Sussex with outdoor seating – according to TripAdvisor

With warmer days here, we’ve rounded up the top 12 pubs and bars in East Sussex with outdoor seating as rated by TripAdvisor reviewers.

By The Newsroom
Thursday, 24th June 2021, 10:34 am
Updated Thursday, 24th June 2021, 10:42 am

Is your favourite featured?

*Please note the ratings on TripAdvisor were correct at time of publication and the businesses are listed as still operating. The tabs used to create the list were pubs and bars under establishment type and outdoor seating under restaurant features

1.

The Albion, George Street, Hastings

Photo: Google Maps

2.

The Walrus, Ship Street, Brighton

3.

The Farm Tavern, Farm Road, Hove

4.

The Station, Goldstone Villas, Hove

Photo: Google Maps

