Pubs in Eastbourne and Hailsham recognised in annual CAMRA beer guide

The Crown, Hurst Arms, Lamb Inn and London and County were the Eastbourne pubs included in the Good Beer Guide 2022.

George Hotel and King’s Head were the Hailsham pubs that made the coveted list.

Choices for the guide are made following regular visits to check on the quality of the real ales on offer. Volunteers also took into account customer service, décor and overall atmosphere before submitting a pub for the annual guide, a spokesperson said.

Four pubs in Eastbourne and two in Hailsham have been included in CAMRA's Good Beer Guide 2022. PPP-210826-133841006

A spokesperson for CAMRA said, “It is our belief that if a licensee serves an excellent pint of real ale, then everything else in the pub, including customer service, quality of food and atmosphere, are likely to be of an equally high standard.”

Val Cheang, manager of Wetherspoon pub the London and County, said, “I am delighted that The London and County has been recognised for the quality of its real ales by CAMRA members.

“We offer our customers an excellent range of real ales at all times, including those from regional brewers and microbrewers, as well as hosting our own beer festivals.

“Staff at the pub work hard to ensure that the real ales on offer are kept in first-class condition at all times and the pub’s inclusion in the guide highlights this.”

A full list of the Eastbourne and Hailsham pubs included:

Eastbourne

Crown - 22 Crown Street, Old Town, BN21 1PB

Hurst Arms - 76 Willingdon Road, Ocklynge, BN21 1HH

Lamb Inn - 36 High Street, Old Town, BN21 1HH

London & County - 46 Terminus Road, BN21 3LX

Hailsham

George Hotel - 3 George Street, BN27 1AD