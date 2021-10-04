How to get a free taco in Eastbourne today

Grab your free taco at Taco Bell

Available all day on National Taco Day, taco fans will be able to claim a free Crunchy Taco at Taco Bell simply by WhatsApping the taco emoji from their phone to http://ta.co/UK. Each texter can then head to the restaurant at Terminus Road in Eastbourne and exchange their taco emoji text for a real-life taco.

Customers will be able to enjoy their choice of filling, whether it’s the delicious, seasoned beef or black beans, topped with cheddar cheese and freshly chopped lettuce in a hard shell corn tortilla.

“National Taco Day is an exciting date in the diary for taco fans around the world and we wanted to celebrate the annual event by offering people across the UK the chance to try a taco for free in a fun and unique way,” said Gino Casciani, general manager for Taco Bell UK & Europe.

“Whether you consider yourself a taco connoisseur or new to the taco scene, make sure to text the taco emoji on the 4th October to transform your emoji into a real mouth-watering one!’.”

Customers can enjoy a free Crunchy Taco on National Taco Day (October 4), from all 71 Taco Bell UK restaurants, while stocks last. No purchase necessary.

Available for dine-in or take out, excluding delivery and click and collect.