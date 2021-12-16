Eastbourne Herald Christmas food reviews: Xmas Mediterranean Appeteasers

From crisps to pizzas and soups, we have been reviewing Christmas goodies on video.

Thursday December 16: Medierranean Christmas Appeteasers

PRICE: £1.50 from Tesco

Mediterranean Appeteasers. SUS-211216-172818001

One of the festive offerings from Tesco is a Mediterranean cheeseboard. It consists of cream cheese bites, with red pepper, onion, herbs, garlic and tomato.

My expectations were not too high for this. I’m not the biggest fan of cream cheese, but know that most people love it and was determined to try it so I can report on whether it’s worth picking up or not

After trying it I am not hugely impressed.

It tastes pretty much how you would expect, with no real festive twist.

For me, the cream cheese was too strong but I think others would enjoy it.

If you’re a fan of strong cheese then I would say it’s worth a go.

My opinion is as mild as I wish the cheese would be.