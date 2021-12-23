Eastbourne Herald Christmas food reviews: Tiger pig sandwich and chocolate orange cookie

The Eastbourne Herald reporting team has been trying out the latest festive treats throughout December.

From crisps to pizzas and soups, we have been reviewing Christmas goodies on video.

Thursday, December 23: Tiger pig sandwich and chocolate orange cookie from Subway

The Eastbourne Herald team tried the tiger pig sandwich and chocolate orange cookie from Subway SUS-211223-150243001

PRICE: Six-inch sandwich – £4.39 Cookie – 69p

When I saw a deal that meant I could grab a six-inch Subway sandwich for free I knew it was my chance to try the tiger pig sandwich. It is a sandwich I have always wanted to try and why not on our final day of Christmas food reviews?

The sandwich is based around a pig-in-blanket and in the pictures it comes with cheese, ketchup, peppers and spinach – so that is exactly what I got in my herby cheese roll.

The sausage and bacon was brilliant and surprisingly the spinach, cheese, peppers and tomato sauce all worked together extremely well.

While at Subway I also picked up a chocolate orange cookie to round off the month of reviews.

Like the sandwich, the cookie was sensational. Not only did it taste like a chocolate orange, but it also had a spicy taste which I imagine came from nutmeg or cinnamon - if I had to guess.

For some reason it put me in a festive mood and the smell transported me back to Winter Wonderland – I think it must remind me of the churros.

Sandwich: 9/10