Eastbourne Herald Christmas food reviews: Sausage sushi

From crisps to pizzas and soups, we have been reviewing Christmas goodies on video.

Tuesday, December 14: Pigs in snowy blankets

PRICE: £3 from Sainsbury’s

The Eastbourne Herald team tries the Christmas sausage sushi from Sainsbury's SUS-211214-140642001

Sainsbury’s has released a sausage sushi roll for the festive season. The roll consists of pork sausage, bacon, sushi rice, cranberry chutney, sweet chilli sauce, crispy onions and paprika flakes.

When I saw this on the shelf I was really excited, as it was a unique Christmas snack to try, but at the same time I dreaded the thought of a Christmas sausage sushi roll.

When I first opened the container I was pleasantly surprised with the smell, although substituting the sausage for salmon or tuna did look wrong.

Following my first bite I was surprised with how much I enjoyed it. It wasn’t something that reminded me of Christmas, but it was a nice snack.

The sushi rice perhaps let the roll down a bit, it was quite hard (although this could have been because it had been on a refrigerated shelf at Sainsbury’s all day).

When the camera wasn’t rolling I tried some of the sushi with soy sauce, but please learn from my mistakes and leave the roll as it is. Sausage, bacon, cranberry chutney and soy sauce is a cocktail that should never see the light of day.