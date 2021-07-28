Eastbourne events confirm dates for the summer

Beach Life Music and Food Festival is set to take place between Saturday, July 31–Sunday, August 1 in Princes Park.

With local talent taking to the stage, audiences can enjoy a non-stop schedule of live music providing the soundtrack to the weekend while water sports fans will be able to marvel at the UK Windsurfing Association’s slalom championships taking place at the eastern seafront.

A brand-new addition to the events calendar for 2021, Eastbourne Run Festival will also be taking to the seafront on Sunday, August 15.

Beer and Cider by the Sea. Picture from VisitEastbourne. SUS-210728-143131001

This family-friendly set of fun runs will feature distances to suit all abilities including a ‘mini mile’, 5K, 10K and 10-mile race along the idyllic seafront promenade, with all participants receiving a bespoke finishers medal.

Spectators can also enjoy family entertainment and music from the start/finish line at the Western Lawns.

Real ale and cider lovers can rejoice as Beer and Cider by the Sea returns to the Western Lawns between August 20-22.

Promising to be even bigger and better than previous years, ticket holders will be able to choose from over 100 real ales, ciders and perries as well as bottled beer, gin and cocktails.

This year’s event will also feature live music and food stalls, according to a VisitEastbourne spokesperson.

Eastbourne Borough Council lead cabinet member for tourism and enterprise Councillor Margaret Bannister said, “We are thrilled to offer an exciting events programme this summer after a hiatus from many of our popular events in 2020.

“Although government restrictions on social distancing were lifted on July 19, we will continue to ensure necessary safety measures will be in place throughout our events, enabling them to operate in the safest way possible for our visitors, residents and staff.

“We hope that these outdoor events will be enjoyed by all who attend.”

Beach Life Music and Food Festival is situated in Princes Park and is open from 11am both days.

Entry to the event is free, but to manage numbers attendees are encouraged to pre-register for their free entry tickets at www.visiteastbournetickets.co.uk/beachlife.

Children aged 15 and under accompanied by adults will not require a pre-registered ticket.

Eastbourne Run Festival entries are now open and entries range from £5–£20. To enter, visit www.visiteastbourne.com/run-festival

Various bookable time slots are available throughout the weekend for Beer and Cider by the Sea.