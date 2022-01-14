Six things to do with kids in Eastbourne for all budgets this weekend

This weekend (January 15 and 16) is looking mainly dry and we’ve got some ideas to keep the family busy.
From discovering a new play area, a theatre performance, good old-fashioned winter walks and some indoor activities too, there is plenty to keep the children entertained.
There are also activities for all budgets, if you are keeping an eye on the pennies this January.
1.
Embrace the mud on a winter walk: Head out to Arlington Reservoir this weekend and do the circular walk. Take your wellies, try and spot birds in the bird hide and blow the cobwebs away
2.
Theatre: The Bourne Performers youth group is putting on High School Musical on Friday, Saturday and Sunday (14. 15 and 16) from 7.30 pm to 10pm at the Grove Theatre, Eastbourne. Search the event online or on Facebook to buy tickets.
3.
Visit a farm: Sharnfold, on Hailsham Road, is the closest to Eastbourne and there are a range of activities for children to take part in. Visiting the animals, a playground and trail through the woods
4.
Visit Towner: Take the kids inside to see some art. Maybe they will be inspired to create their own masterpeices when they return home.