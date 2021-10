From autumn-inspired artwork and a free organised Halloween-themed craft activity to a trip to the local art gallery, even if the weather is bad there is plenty to keep the children entertained for the week in Eastbourne.

Here are 13 ideas - How many will you tick off this half term?

For other days out and paid-for activities in Eastbourne this half term click here for our October half term guide

For full details on the free craft activity in Eastbourne town centre click here

1. Hampden Park - Feed the ducks, enjoy the play park and explore the woods

2. Shinewater Park - Walk, run, jog, cycle or scoot the circular route (approximately 5km) around the lake, spot the herons, feed the ducks and then enjoy the playground.

3. Eastbourne Pier - Take a walk down the pier. The 2p machines, although not free, are fairly affordable

4. Skate parks - There are a few in the town. On Eastbourne seafront by the Sovereign Centre, Gildredge Park, Hampden Park and Shinewater Park