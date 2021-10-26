Halloween treats and no tricks at Sharnfold Farm’s October half term event

Sharnfold farm Halloween event

The farm attraction between Eastbourne and Hailsham also has a spectacular pumpkin and Halloween display. The perfect setting for some seasonal pictures of the children.

There is also the opportunity to take part in a 30-minute craft activity. The children were able to make a monster fridge magnet and use scratch-art to create a mask of their choice. The craft activity took place under cover in a barn adorned with Halloween decorations. Following the craft activity, children can throw some balls in to the monsters’ mouths in a fun game on Monster Alley.

Families can then take part in the Bewitched Monster Trail for the chance to win a prize. The trail is suitable for all ages - little ones will love spotting the pictures of monsters as they take a muddy walk through the farm and woodland at Sharnfold. The older children will crack a code to solve the mystery.

Sharnfold Farm craft activity

The usual attractions at Sharnfold, including a recently-refurbished play area, are also available. Children will also love picking out a pumpkin to buy and carve at home. The farm shop and cafe is the ideal place to pick up something for dinner or enjoy some lunch or a snack.

The popular Halloween events all started on October 26 and will continue until October 31.

Donna Bull, from owner Kent Entertainments Limited, said: “This is a great way to get children out of the house and into the spirit of Halloween.

“Here at Sharnfold we pride ourselves on offering a fantastic day out for the family, and this is just another example.

Sharnfold Farm Halloween event

“We are offering a monsterrific day out, suitable for all the family. Embrace this half-term and join us.

“It is not weather dependant and fancy-dress Halloween style will certainly be welcomed as well.

“We cannot wait to see all your Halloween costumes and spooky faces.”

Tickets are available online now.

Bewitched Monster Hunt Trail and craft activity is on now and costs £6.95 for children and £2,50 for adults. A booking fee applies but booking is essential as numbers are limited in the barn.

To book tickets visit the booking site