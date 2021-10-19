Half term Halloween activity in Eastbourne: Monster trail and crafts at local farm
A family-friendly October half-term and Halloween event will be running from Saturday October 23 until Sunday October 31.
Attractions at Sharnfold Farm include a Bewitched Monster Trail and craft sessions.
Donna Bull, from owner Kent Entertainments Limited, said: “This is a great way to get children out of the house and into the spirit of Halloween.
“There have been some very curious things going on recently on Sharnfold Farm, so we are calling on the help of all young brave hunters to come along and help us solve the mystery of the Bewitched Monster Trail. We dare you to head off on an adventure along the trail and put your hunting skills to the test and see if you can find the monsters hiding along the way and collect then unscramble the letters to figure on the mystery spell word.
“It’s all treat and no trick because every child who completes the trail and solves the mystery will receive a treat at the end.”
Thirty-minute craft sessions are also on offer from Tuesday October 26 until Sunday October 31 in the undercover Sussex barn. Children will be able to create their own spooky monster magnet and Halloween scratch art mask to take home.
Book at www.sharnfoldfarm.co.uk
