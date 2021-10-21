Free Halloween craft activity for children in Eastbourne in October half term
A creepy craft activity will be availble in the town centre for free throughout the half term holiday (October 25 to 31).
Metro Bank, at the entrance to The Beacon, will host its annual family event.
Eastbourne Metro Bank will offer a craft activity either instore or as a take away craft bag. Children will not only be able to make their own Halloween masks, but also have the chance to meet and have a selfie with Metro Man, the bank’s mascot, in his Halloween costume.
Kat Robinson, customer experience director at Metro Bank, said: “Our craft events are always a treat and never tricky.
Open to everyone, they are popular with kids and the adults in their lives as they provide a chance to have some real fun at no cost.
“This year’s activity is making a fun mask around which children can build their Halloween fancy dress costume.”
Metro Bank’s Eastbourne store is located at 59 Terminus Road. It is open Monday to Saturday 08.30am to 6pm and from 11am to 5pm on Sundays.