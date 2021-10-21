Free Halloween craft activity for children in Eastbourne in October half term

SUS-211021-105357001

Metro Bank, at the entrance to The Beacon, will host its annual family event.

Eastbourne Metro Bank will offer a craft activity either instore or as a take away craft bag. Children will not only be able to make their own Halloween masks, but also have the chance to meet and have a selfie with Metro Man, the bank’s mascot, in his Halloween costume.

Kat Robinson, customer experience director at Metro Bank, said: “Our craft events are always a treat and never tricky.

Open to everyone, they are popular with kids and the adults in their lives as they provide a chance to have some real fun at no cost.

“This year’s activity is making a fun mask around which children can build their Halloween fancy dress costume.”