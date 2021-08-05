Family recipe: Breakfast banana muffins
The breakfast muffins are great for you or your little one and uses baby porridge.
The receipe was created by @WhatAlfieAte using Kendamil's baby porridge and takes just 15 minutes.
Makes: 6 muffins or 20 mini ones.
Ingredients
50g of Kendamil baby porridge (it makes the softest muffins)
75g self-raising flour
1tsp baking power
2 ripe bananas
1 egg
½ spoon of vanilla extract (optional)
30g coconut oil, melted
Method
Sieve all dry ingredients into a mixing bowl
Blend or mash the bananas, oil, egg, and vanilla extract until smooth
Add banana mixture into dry ingredient and mix to combine
Spoon into muffin cases or silicone tray (add toppings if desired)
Bake at gas mark 5/190°C for 8-10 minutes or until the skewer comes out clean.
Then, simply tuck into one. Or two. Or three!