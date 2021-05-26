Eastbourne mother to raise money in memory of late son

Amanda Rock is also hosting a family fair and barbecue event in Gildredge Park following the exercise challenge in honour of her son, Harry Rock ‘Bear.’

Miss Rock said she wanted to host the event to celebrate what would have been Harry’s 18th birthday.

Miss Rock said, “It’s been four years since I lost Harry and I haven’t up until now really had the strength to really do anything, and I am not even sure if I have the strength to do it at the moment, but I am.

Harry Rock. SUS-181201-145933001

“My biggest worry in life now is that he will be forgotten.

“Harry was such a gentle, loving person, I think it is really important that now I continue to deliver those things for him.”

On Saturday, June 19, Miss Rock will complete ‘Dance Fit’, a form of aerobic exercise, from 9am until midday in Gildredge Park.

Miss Rock is hoping to raise £1,800 for Cats Protection, East Sussex Wildlife Rescue and Ambulance Service and You Raise Me Up – a support group for people who have lost a young family member.

Miss Rock said, “He was a huge cat lover, massive cat lover. He had two cats of his own.

“We used to always support Cats Protection with any events they had on, so that was a charity that was very close to Harry’s heart.

“He was also a really huge wildlife lover, so foxes, hedgehogs, all those type of things.”

Miss Rock also spoke about how You Raise Me Up has helped her with counselling and continued support.