Biggles is an energetic two-year-old with tonnes of character
Could you offer a new home to one of these adorable dogs?
If so, The Dogs Trust in Shoreham would like to hear from you. Call 0303 003 0000 for more information.
Charlie is a small friendly, seven-year-old Terrier cross with a huge personality. Buster is a friendly six-year-old German Shepherd cross Fox Hound Dom is a young Lurcher who is full of beans Gypsy is a four-year-old Staffie cross Boxer with a big heart and sensitive soul Kelly is an adorable three-year-old German Shepherd Max is the brother of Buster and is adorable Molly is a sweet, seven-year-old Yorkshire Terrier cross with a sensitive nature. Tula is a bright, young Lurcher with a highly-active nature. Wren is an adorable Dachshund, aged four. Zara is a young Borzoi with a sweet but sensitive nature