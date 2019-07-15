Exhilarating weekend at Eastbourne’s Beach Life festival

Thrill-seekers had an exhilarating weekend at the Beach Life Festival on Eastbourne’s seafront.

Visitors watched the experts perform stunts, enjoyed the roller derby or took to the water and try out a new sport for themselves with Buzz Active’s water sport taster sessions for windsurfing and sailing. There was also a bungee jump, paddleboarding, and live entertainment.

Beach Life Festival, Eastbourne 2019 (Photo by Jon Rigby)

Beach Life Festival, Eastbourne 2019 (Photo by Jon Rigby)

Beach Life Festival, Eastbourne 2019 (Photo by Jon Rigby)

Beach Life Festival, Eastbourne 2019 (Photo by Jon Rigby)

