Eastbourne tennis tickets box office open for one day

Tennis fans living in Eastbourne will be able to buy tickets for the international tournament when they go on early-bird sale next Tuesday (October 1).

For one day only people will be able to buy tickets on-site at the Congress Theatre box office from 10am-7pm.

The 2020 Nature Valley International will see the return of world class tennis to the iconic grass courts of Eastbourne’s Devonshire Park.

The men’s ATP 250 tournament combines again with the women’s WTA premier event across nine days of action-packed tennis by the sea.

A tournament spokesperson said, “Don’t miss the players battle it out as they finalise their preparations for Wimbledon at this staple of the British summer tennis season from Friday June 19 to Saturday June 27.

“Enjoy every point up close with plenty to see and do off-court too from live music and picnic areas, to delicious strawberries and cream, fish and chips and refreshing drinks.”

Visit us for more information at www.naturevalleyinternational.co.uk