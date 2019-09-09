Eastbourne singer releases new hit

Eastbourne singer Maggie K de Monde/Scarlet Fantastic has a new song out.

To Hell is being released on the Hottwerk label produced by Hifi Sean, ex-Soup Dragons.

Maggie enjoyed chart success in the 1980s with her bands Swans way and Scarlet Fantastic. She toured extensively in the UK and Europe and recorded an album in New York with Mike Thorne.

Maggie appeared on all the TV shows of the time including Top of the Pops, The Tube, The Old Grey Whistle Test, The Roxy, No Limits and MTV.

Her very first band appeared on TV with fellow Birmingham band Duran Duran and then also toured with them as their single Planet Earth hit the charts.

Maggie has released numerous albums and collaborated with some of pop’s most interesting characters including Crabbi from Pop will Eat itself, Hifi Sean and Martin Watkins from Marc Almond’s band and Cherry Red has recently reissued her Swans way album, The Fugitive Kind and Scarlet Fantastic’s 24 hrs album.

No Memory by Scarlet Fantastic has become a club classic and was a Balearic favourite in the 1990s. No Memory has been remixed, revocaled and released several times by different labels over the past eight years, most recently by Jerry Bouthier’s label Continental. Maggie has collaborated with other Continental artists, young Japanese DJ’s Kill the Hero and together they released several mixes of their track Surrender.

During the 1990s Maggie ran a music club in a Notting Hill basement where she performed regularly and discovered and encouraged new talent. She also hosted parties for established acts including The Chemical Brothers and Richard Norris.

Between 1992 and 1995 Maggie was signed to Pete Waterman’s publishing company All Boys and she wrote and recorded a number of songs at his PWL studios. The songs are available on an album Show Me No Mercy by Kahal & Kahal.

Maggie has co-written a song with Hifi Sean for his album Hifi Sean FT. Maggie is joined by a host of luminaries including Yoko Ono, Alan Vega, Fred Schneider, David McAlmont and Billy Ray Martin.

Last year Maggie stayed in New York with producer Mike Thorne from Wire, Soft Cell and Bronski Beat success, and they wrote and recorded in his Greenwich Village studio. One of the songs Beyond Pluto from the session is featured on her latest album.

Maggie has had several songs featured in movies and high profile TV advertising campaigns.

She lives in Eastbourne where she has a studio and continues to write and record and collaborate with other artists and writers.