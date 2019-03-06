Eastbourne’s closed pubs – see what’s happened to town’s lost watering holes
Eastbourne has seen many pubs come and go over the decades with recent years seeing a number call last orders for the final time.
Here, we take a look at some of those that have shut their doors which have sadly closed down in Eastbourne in the last 20 years.
The Archery Tavern in Seaside was a popular pub before becoming The Castle Restaurant and later being demolished to make way for a convenience store and flats SUS-190603-111451001
Eastbourne
User (UGC)
The Drive public house in Victoria Drive was converted into a Sainsbury's store SUS-190603-111502001
Johnston Press
The Ocean Wave in Latimer Road closed down and is now a block of residential flats SUS-190603-111523001
User (UGC)
The Lodge in Seaside has been knocked down and planning permission has been granted for new homes on the site SUS-190603-111513001
User (UGC)
View more