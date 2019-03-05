Eastbourne ‘pop up’ museum opens

A new exhibition which uncovers over 150,000 years of local history has opened in Eastbourne town centre.

The Story of Eastbourne, located at 248 Terminus Road, tells the town’s remarkable story through the eyes of the historical characters that lived and worked here.

The Story of Eastbourne Museum in Terminus Road (Photo by Jon Rigby) SUS-190602-204002008

Ranging from pre-history to present day, a three dimensional timeline leads visitors on a journey through the story of Eastbourne.

It is a celebration of storytelling from the many varied characters that have called the town home and is told through objects, words, legacies and even bones.

From an ancient elephant’s tooth excavated locally to a piece of mosaic floor from a long since vanished Roman villa buried beneath the Pier, much of Heritage Eastbourne’s vast collection of artefacts is on display at the exhibition, some of which have never been publicly exhibited before.

These include a piece of rare embroidered bed hanging material, medicinal ointment pots and a tea service, all of which date from the mid 1700s.

Eastbourne council’s tourism boss Margaret Bannister said, “I am delighted we now have an exhibition dedicated to telling the story of our seaside town, bringing history to life in a very accessible way.

“It offers a fascinating insight into the many varied characters that have lived here, from early history right through to the present day and if you thought you knew Eastbourne, then think again as there really is so much to discover about our local history and heritage.”

The exhibition also serves as a heritage hub and members of the Heritage Eastbourne team are on hand to answer any local history questions and suggestions of sites to visit, as well as recording anecdotes from those who have their own interesting story of Eastbourne to tell.

The Story of Eastbourne is open six days a week from Tuesday to Sunday, and daily in school holidays and entry is free.

During term time, Mondays will welcome pre-booked groups and school visits, with an additional workshop space nearby.

Heritage Eastbourne has also announced a new programme of their popular Culture & Cake series.

Three new talks will focus on a variety of topics highlighted from the Story of Eastbourne exhibition.

Upcoming events include “How’s Tricks? A tale of two Georges” on April 13, “The Battlefield Beneath Your Feet” on May 11 and “Eating for Eastbourne” on June 8.

The Story of Eastbourne Museum in Terminus Road - Katherine Buckland and Jo Seaman outside the museum (Photo by Jon Rigby) SUS-190602-204109008

For more information on the Story of Eastbourne and the Culture & Cake series visit www.HeritageEastbourne.co.uk

