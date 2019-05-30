Eastbourne pier at sunrise, two sweet cygnets and a pair of seals lounging around... more of our readers’ stunning photographs
Eastbourne Pier looking stunning against the backdrop of a sunrise, cygnets have a little conversation and a pair of seals lounge about at Sovereign Harbour - here is the latest round up of your shots of our beautiful town.
If you have a picture you would like to share with us, please send it as a JPEG to eastbourne.herald@jpimedia.co.uk telling us a little aobu the photograph, and the sort of camera/phone you used.
Two cygnets share a close conversation at Hampden Park Lake. This lovely photograph was taken by Barry Davis on a Canon 5d mark iii. SUS-190530-092020001