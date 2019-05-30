Abbas Hosseini sent in this stunning shot of Eastbourne pier at sunrise on the morning of May 27. "Hope you will find it interesting," he said. "Have a nice day." SUS-190530-092115001

Eastbourne pier at sunrise, two sweet cygnets and a pair of seals lounging around... more of our readers’ stunning photographs

Eastbourne Pier looking stunning against the backdrop of a sunrise, cygnets have a little conversation and a pair of seals lounge about at Sovereign Harbour - here is the latest round up of your shots of our beautiful town.

If you have a picture you would like to share with us, please send it as a JPEG to eastbourne.herald@jpimedia.co.uk telling us a little aobu the photograph, and the sort of camera/phone you used.

Two cygnets share a close conversation at Hampden Park Lake. This lovely photograph was taken by Barry Davis on a Canon 5d mark iii. SUS-190530-092020001
The Long Man, striding through cow parsley. Alison Cushing took this on her Galaxy A5 on a lovely May day. SUS-190530-092031001
A pair of juvenile herons discussing who would take the first leap and fly at Hampden Park. This shot was taken by Derek A Briggs, using Olympus mirrorless cameras. SUS-190530-092043001
Abbas Hosseini sent in this stunning shot of Eastbourne pier at sunrise on the morning of May 27. "Hope you will find it interesting," he said. "Have a nice day." SUS-190530-092115001
