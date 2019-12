Eastbourne based The Equatorial Group will be launching their new album and playing it live at the Little Chelsea Little Christmas event this week.

South Street and Grove Road will be turned into a winter wonderland for the shopping and entertainment extravaganza on Friday December 6.

The Equatorial Group will play their new album Falling Sands in full in the Vinyl Frontier in Grove Road from 8pm.

The following evening they will be performing at Printers Playhouse in Grove Road at 9pm.

The Equatorial Group SUS-170418-143000001