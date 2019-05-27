Beer and Cider by the Sea 2019 in Eastbourne. Photo by Jon Rigby SUS-190527-074419001

Eastbourne Beer and Cider Festival in pictures

The crowds flocked to Eastbourne’s spring beer festival, Beer and Cider by the Sea throughout this weekend.

The event, held on Friday (May 24) to Sunday (May 26), saw beer and cider fans savour wares from more than 20 breweries offering a selection of tipples at the festival, now in its seventh year.

Beer and Cider by the Sea 2019 in Eastbourne. Photo by Jon Rigby SUS-190527-074231001
Beer and Cider by the Sea 2019 in Eastbourne. Photo by Jon Rigby SUS-190527-074231001
JPIMedia
Buy a Photo
Beer and Cider by the Sea 2019 in Eastbourne. Photo by Jon Rigby SUS-190527-074506001
Beer and Cider by the Sea 2019 in Eastbourne. Photo by Jon Rigby SUS-190527-074506001
JPIMedia
Buy a Photo
Beer and Cider by the Sea 2019 in Eastbourne. Photo by Jon Rigby SUS-190527-074517001
Beer and Cider by the Sea 2019 in Eastbourne. Photo by Jon Rigby SUS-190527-074517001
JPIMedia
Buy a Photo
Beer and Cider by the Sea 2019 in Eastbourne. Photo by Jon Rigby SUS-190527-074529001
Beer and Cider by the Sea 2019 in Eastbourne. Photo by Jon Rigby SUS-190527-074529001
JPIMedia
Buy a Photo
View more
Page 1 of 4