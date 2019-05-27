Eastbourne Beer and Cider Festival in pictures

The event, held on Friday (May 24) to Sunday (May 26), saw beer and cider fans savour wares from more than 20 breweries offering a selection of tipples at the festival, now in its seventh year.
The crowds flocked to Eastbourne’s spring beer festival, Beer and Cider by the Sea throughout this weekend.
