Eastbourne Airbourne People’s Charity opens for nominations

The Airbourne People’s Charity is cleared for take-off once again as nominations open for this year’s good cause to benefit from important donations at Eastbourne International Airshow 2020.

With more than £90,000 donated to beneficiaries so far, one worthy charity could enjoy an airshow upgrade this year with a share of the donations and the promise of increased public appeal amongst the vast Airbourne audience.

Charity supporters can nominate their favourite good cause to join two other charities who will between them benefit from 30 per cent of all donations at the show.

All nominees will be invited to complete their own application in a bid to be chosen as the People’s Charity, to appear alongside two other good causes chosen by the Rotary clubs of Sovereign Harbour and Hailsham.

All nominations must be received by February 7, after which a shortlist will be opened up to the people’s vote.

Last year saw the Chaseley Trust named as the people’s choice after thousands voted, with their volunteers helping to collect money at the airshow bucket collections each day.

Eastbourne council’s lead member for tourism and enterprise Margaret Bannister said, “The People’s Charity has really soared in popularity since first taking off in 2018 and we are delighted to see the incredible charitable work achieved following on from visitor’s kind donations.

“We had an overwhelming response to the vote last year and look forward to showcasing the brilliant work of another good cause at this year’s show, as well as encouraging visitors to dig deep and donate to keep Airbourne flying.”

The chosen charity will receive promotion through the Airbourne souvenir programme, social media, Radio Airbourne and much more, in return for supporting the bucket collections across all four days at the airshow with charity volunteers.

Last year’s charity, the Chaseley Trust, benefitted from a share of the Airbourne funds helping to support the refurbishment of bathroom facilities for their residents, providing safer, more accessible and energy efficient facilities, including a specialist bath for wheelchair users which will help with pain alleviation.

The Airbourne bucket collection is organised by the Rotary clubs of Sovereign Harbour and Hailsham with around 200 buckets out and about across the town over all four days of the show.

Nominations can be done online at www.eastbourneairshow.com/charity, or by post to Tourism & Enterprise, College Road, Eastbourne, BN21 4JJ.

They must be received by February 7.

Airbourne: Eastbourne International Airshow returns from August 13-16 for more information or to donate or book hospitality, exclusive seating, trade space, sponsorship or advertising visit www.eastbourneairshow.com