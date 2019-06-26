Ducks on the march and a curious sheep - here is this week’s crop of Eastbourne Herald readers’ pictures

A raft of cute ducklings, a curious sheep and a male swan striking a power pose in Hampden Park are amongst the pick of Eastbourne Herald readers’ pictures this week.

There’s also a sunrise, a sun halo, a dovecote and Beachy Head lighthouse taken at Falling Sands to feast your eyes on. If you have a picture you would like to share with us, email it to eastbourne.herald@jpimedia.co.uk as a JPEG telling us a little about the photograph and the kind of camera/phone which was used.

Martin Rumary took this photograph of Beachy Head lighthouse at low tide from the beach, on a very windy Saturday June 8. "It was almost impossible to standing up in the gusting wind , but I managed to get this shot of the day," he said. SUS-190626-110834001 Tel:01323 484422

This was taken by Alan Agate on Sunday June 2 during an open garden visit at Hankham Street looking towards the Pevensey Levels, showing a rare sun halo phenomenon caused by ice crystals acting like prisms reflecting light through the sun. Taken on an Apple IPhone 6s. SUS-190626-110845001 Other 3rd Party

This young sheep was watching Karen Bailey while she was walking to Alfriston via the Long Man. "Just the two of us and a choir of skylarks," she said. Taken with an iPhone. SUS-190626-110856001 Other 3rd Party

A raft of ducklings on the march in Hampden Park. This charming photograph was taken by Derek A Briggs on an Olympus mirrorless camera. SUS-190626-110906001 Derek A Briggs

