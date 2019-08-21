Decision looms on flats plans for Brassey Parade

Developers have put forward amended plans to build flats above an Eastbourne shopping parade, resulting in the loss of affordable housing from the scheme, writes the Local Democracy Reporter.

On Tuesday (August 27), Eastbourne Borough Council is to consider a proposal to amend previously approved plans to add two storeys to buildings at 14 -29 Brassey Parade, creating a total of 29 new flats.

The application, agreed in December last year, was approved subject to the signing of a legal agreement to provide affordable housing as part of the development.

But developers are now seeking permission to reduce the size of the agreed scheme, removing one of the storeys and cutting the number of new flats to 22.

This reduced scheme, developers say, would no longer be able to provide affordable housing as it would not be financially viable.

In a report to the committee, an Eastbourne planning spokesman said, “The local planning authority has sought an independent review of the Financial Viability Assessment in order to establish its veracity.

“The independent advice given to the local planning authority is that the proposal development is not viable and therefore cannot provide any affordable housing units.

“The reasons for this include the build cost, sales prices and the benchmark land value adopted by the applicant.

“In view of the above, officers’ recommendation is to approve the application as before.”

The application comes in combination with separate proposals to create seven flats on the first floor of the building. When taken together the proposals would see the creation of 29 flats within the building.

For further details see application reference 180913 on the Eastbourne Borough Council planning website.