Cuddly lambs, a curious crow and more of your photographs of picturesque Eastbourne

Tracy Owen took this picture of the new artwork decorating the Towner Art Gallery whilst out on a morning run, using a Panasonic Lumix TZ60 digital compact camera. "Looking stunning!" she said. SUS-190522-112401001
Barry Davis snapped this crow enjoying the sunshine, while totally oblivious to the beautiful view of Beachy Head lighthouse in the background. The picture was taken on a Canon 5d. SUS-190522-112453001
Paraglider at Beachy Head by Bob Newton, with Eastbourne spread out in the background. "Parachutist and a lovely town. All in the same photo, lovely day," he said. The photograph was taken with a Samsung S8 phone. SUS-190522-112505001