Cuddly lambs, a curious crow and more of your photographs of picturesque Eastbourne

Cuddly lambs, a curious crow and some beautiful scenery... here’s the latest crop of your photographs of Eastbourne and the surrounding area.

If you have a picture you would like to share with us, email it as a JPEG to eastbourne.herald@jpimedia.co.uk telling us a little about the photograph and the type of camera or phone you used.

Birling Gap by Bob Newton, taken on a day of high seas and wild waves at the end of April. Taken with a Samsung S8.

Tracy Owen took this picture of the new artwork decorating the Towner Art Gallery whilst out on a morning run, using a Panasonic Lumix TZ60 digital compact camera. "Looking stunning!" she said.

Barry Davis snapped this crow enjoying the sunshine, while totally oblivious to the beautiful view of Beachy Head lighthouse in the background. The picture was taken on a Canon 5d.

Paraglider at Beachy Head by Bob Newton, with Eastbourne spread out in the background. "Parachutist and a lovely town. All in the same photo, lovely day," he said. The photograph was taken with a Samsung S8 phone.

