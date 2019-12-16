Convicted Alfriston fraudster to repay £10M

A convicted tax fraudster from Alfriston who was part of a crime group involved in one of the UK’s biggest tax frauds has been ordered to repay part of £20 million – or face more time behind bars and still owe the money.

Michael Richards, 57, lived at Milton Street before being jailed for 11 years in November 2017 for being part of a group which devised a fake eco-investment scheme as a tax break for wealthy investors.

At Southwark Crown Court earlier this month and at the Old Bailey in October, Richards, along with Jonathan Anwyl, 46 and from Ringmer, Dubai-based Robert Gold, 51, Londoner Rodney Whiston-Dew, 68, and Evdoros Chrysanthos Demetriou, 80, from Oxford, were ordered to pay a combined total of £20 million or serve a further 39 years in prison.

The court heard Richards and Whiston-Dew have properties in West Sussex and south west London which they may need to sell to pay off their respective £9.9 million and £3 million orders.

Gold may need to sell a property in Dubai to settle his £2.6 million bill, and Anwyl cashed in his pension fund to help pay off his £250,000 order.

Martin Lynagh at HMRC’s fraud investigation service, said, “This was a carefully-planned and complex attack on the tax system and now the men have to pay up or spend even more time in prison, and still owe the money.

“Our actions don’t stop once someone is convicted, we will look to reclaim the stolen money, cash that should be funding vital public services in the UK.

“If you know of anyone who is committing tax fraud you can report them to HMRC online, or call our Fraud Hotline on 0800 788 887.”

The five men were sentenced in November 2017 to a total of 43 years in jail after HMRC investigators found they lured wealthy individuals to invest in Carbon Emission Reduction Certificates, which help countries hit environmental emissions targets set by the United Nations.

But in reality, the money was diverted to purchase properties in the UK and Dubai – none of which was declared to Her Majesty’s Revenue and Customs.

The £107.9 million fraud was one of the UK’s biggest tax crimes.

On December 13 Richards was given three months to pay up £9,999,999 or face a further 10 years in jail.