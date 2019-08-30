The classic Coastguard Cottages shot with the Cuckmere Haven and the Seven Sisters as a backdrop, taken by Christiano Oliveira. SUS-190829-101411001

Coastguard Cottages and a yawning fox - a summer crop of Eastbourne Herald readers’ pictures

Classic Coastguard Cottages, a misty sunrise over Lottbridge Drove and a fox taking its ease and enjoying life in an Eastbourne back garden - here’s a summer selection of Eastbourne Herald readers’ pictures.

If you have a photograph you would like to share with us, please email it as a JPEG to eastbourne.herald@jpimedia.co.uk

Lottbridge Drove at 6.15am on Sunday August 25, taken by Bob Newton with a Samsung S8. SUS-190829-101350001
Unusual combination of a dragonfly and a Red Admiral butterfly enjoying some sunshine in Hampden Park, taken by David A Briggs with an Olympus mirrorless camera. SUS-190829-101327001
Christiano Oliveira took this photograph of Beachy Head lighthouse at low tide. SUS-190829-101401001
Anne Norton took this photograph of a fox, basking in the sun and enjoying life, with an iPhone. SUS-190829-101421001
