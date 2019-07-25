Classic Eastbourne seaside shot - and one of our beloved seals

If you have a picture you would like to share with us, email it as a JPEG to eastbourne.herald@jpimedia.co.uk, telling us a little about the photograph and the type of camera or phone it was taken on.
View more
A classic seaside shot, one of the harbour’s beloved seals and six other photographs from around the area make up this week’s crop of Eastbourne Herald readers’ pictures.
If you have a picture you would like to share with us, email it as a JPEG to eastbourne.herald@jpimedia.co.uk, telling us a little about the photograph and the type of camera or phone it was taken on.