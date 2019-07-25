Deckchair and pier in the sunshine, taken by Rob Torre. "A classic shot on a lovely day," he said. SUS-190725-144353001

Classic Eastbourne seaside shot - and one of our beloved seals

A classic seaside shot, one of the harbour’s beloved seals and six other photographs from around the area make up this week’s crop of Eastbourne Herald readers’ pictures.

If you have a picture you would like to share with us, email it as a JPEG to eastbourne.herald@jpimedia.co.uk, telling us a little about the photograph and the type of camera or phone it was taken on.

View of the seafront from the top of the pier, taken by Bob Newton with a Samsung S8. SUS-190725-144225001
One of the four seals who live at Sovereign Harbour was snapped basking on the mud by Rob Torre. SUS-190725-144236001
Thsi shot of Beachy Head Lighthouse, shrouded by an inverted cloud with the Milky Way as it's backdrop, was taken by Neil Newby. "You don't get this very often," he said. SUS-190725-144258001
Derek A Briggs snapped a pair of Great Crested Grebe with two young West Langney Marsh Lake. "One was riding on mum's back," he said. Taken with an Olympus mirrorless camera. SUS-190725-144311001
