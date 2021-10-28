SteamLights: Tickets for Sussex steam train Christmas experience now on sale

SteamLights at Bluebell Railway. Photo by Casey Photography

The Sussex heritage railway launched its new SteamLights event in December 2020 and is bringing back the magical train event with new displays over the festive period this year.

Alongside music and narration, the train will be covered in thousands of colourful lights as it steams through the dark Sussex countryside between Sheffield Park and Horsted Keynes.

The journey begins with a big switch-on at Sheffield Park, before boarding for the journey. Visitors will be treated to light displays along the way, with festive scenes among the clearings, bringing shimmering light and colour as you travel on the steam train.

Once trains arrive at Horsted Keynes, passengers can disembark for 30 minutes to take photos and enjoy the atmospheric station adorned with lights and festive decoration. The train will then return to Sheffield Park, giving passengers a second chance to see the festive scenes they may have missed.

SteamLights will be running at Bluebell Railway on selected dates from Friday November 5 to Saturday January 8.