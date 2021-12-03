Sovereign Harbour Eastbourne to host Christmas market with festive music, Santa, live reindeer and impressive lights
Sovereign Shines is now in its sixth year and will bring a magical light display to Sovereign Harbour.
Along with the light spectacle, Sovereign Harbour will hold an onshore event at The Waterfront on December 10 between 4pm and 8pm.
The evening will raise funds for both the Eastbourne Lifeboat and Care for the Carers.
Organisers promise a magical atmosphere with two choirs performing, a Christmas market, live reindeer, Santa and his elf, face-painting with the very best festive hits.
The Christmas market will also continue into Saturday from 9am to 2pm in conjunction with the Santa Stroll, organised by the Rotary Club and Premier Marinas as main sponsors.