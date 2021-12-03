Sovereign Harbour Eastbourne to host Christmas market with festive music, Santa, live reindeer and impressive lights

Sovereign Harbour's Christmas event

Along with the light spectacle, Sovereign Harbour will hold an onshore event at The Waterfront on December 10 between 4pm and 8pm.

The evening will raise funds for both the Eastbourne Lifeboat and Care for the Carers.

Organisers promise a magical atmosphere with two choirs performing, a Christmas market, live reindeer, Santa and his elf, face-painting with the very best festive hits.