Christmas food reviews: Christmas dinner pasty

Feedback: The Christmas dinner pasty was something I was very excited to try. It contains turkey, sausage, bacon, cranberries and vegetables in gravy - although I couldn’t really taste the gravy. I was surprised to read the ingredients as I could have sworn there was stuffing in there. Overall, I enjoyed the pasty but it’s not something I would rave about. I would love to see this done with a bit more gravy, vegetables and turkey. (7/10)