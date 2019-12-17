Christmas donation to deserving Eastbourne firefighters who fought hotel blaze

A Christmas tree, turkey and all the trimmings have been donated to Eastbourne firefighters to thank them for their work battling the Eastbourne seafront hotel fire.

Sharnfold Farm and Shop on the old Hailsham road asked its Facebook followers to nominate a worthy cause for a farm grown Christmas tree and there was a resounding vote for the Eastbourne firefighters who worked through the night at the Claremont Hotel blaze.

Farm owners Donna Bull and Ray Grant said, “The Claremont Hotel fire on 22 November will be long remembered. Not least by the truly courageous firefighters who risked their lives tackling the devastating blaze.

“In true Christmas spirit, Sharnfold Farm donated a Christmas Tree, along with all the ingredients for a hearty Christmas dinner, to the Eastbourne fire brigade in honor of their bravery.

“Since many firefighters work on Christmas Day, farm owners, Donna and Ray, upped the donation to also include a turkey and all the trimmings for their Christmas Day lunch.

A spokesperson at Eastbourne Fire Station said, “The Eastbourne firefighters are delighted, have decorated the tree and it has pride of place in their canteen.

“On Christmas Day it will be Red Watch on duty - the same team which was the first to attend the Claremont Hotel fire so this is a perfect gift that is much appreciated. There’s always the potential for the bells to go down on Christmas Day, so our Christmas Dinner may have to wait.”