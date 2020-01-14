Charity provides Christmas dinner in Polegate

You Raise Me Up held a Christmas Day Lunch for the Lonely at its Polegate Support Centre on December 25.

The community event was funded by donations from the mayors of Polegate and Eastbourne with the food prepared by volunteers.

SUS-200114-103905001

The charity, set up in memory of Megan Brooks from Willingdon who died just days before her 18th birthday nine years ago, provides practical, emotional and financial support for families who lose their older children unexpectedly.

It has a support centre and coffee shop in High Street.

SUS-200114-103855001